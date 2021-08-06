STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

G7 countries condemn attack on tanker off Oman, blame Iran

The HV Mercer Street was struck off the coast of Oman on July 29, killing two people, a Romanian and a British national.

Published: 06th August 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

The oil tanker Mercer Street is seen off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo | AP)

The oil tanker Mercer Street is seen off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: The Group of Seven leading industrialised countries on Friday jointly condemned last week's attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea and said evidence indicated Iran was behind the incident.

The HV Mercer Street was struck off the coast of Oman on July 29, killing two people, a Romanian and a British national.

"We condemn the unlawful attack committed on a merchant vessel," the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ | Israeli premier Naftali Bennett blames Iran for tanker attack; Tehran denies

"This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law," they added.

"All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack."

The ship is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire, and Israel, along with the US and Britain, had previously pointed the finger at Tehran.

Iran has denied being involved.

In their statement, the G-7 countries said, "Iran's behaviour, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security. We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace," they said.

The ministers called for vessels in the region to be able to "navigate freely in accordance with international law".

"We will continue to do our utmost to protect all shipping, upon which the global economy depends, so that it is able to operate freely and without being threatened by irresponsible and violent acts," they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tanker attack G7 Oman Iran
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp