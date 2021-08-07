Half of US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19: White House

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus. "50 per cent of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!" Cyrus Shahpar, the White House's COVID-19 data director, tweeted.

That means more than 165 million people have received either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot. The threshold of half of all adult Americans fully vaccinated was reached in late May.