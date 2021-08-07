STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thailand police fire tear gas in protest over Covid pandemic response

The rally was led by the Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Riot police launch tear gas to anti-government protesters during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand

Riot police launch tear gas to anti-government protesters during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Thai riot police on Saturday fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to repel a crowd of several hundred young anti-government protestors who marched on an army base where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence to demand his resignation.

The demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and fired slingshots during the hours-long confrontation in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok, which was obscured by swirling smoke.

The rally was led by the Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year.

It's demanding Prayuth's resignation over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the number of cases spiraling and the health care system stretched to the limit.

Prayuth has been criticized for a slow vaccination programme.

Thailand reported a new high of 21,838 confirmed cases on Saturday, with 212 more deaths.

ALSO READ | Thailand police fire tear gas in protest over pandemic response

Bangkok and surrounding provinces have been under lockdown, including overnight curfew, for weeks.

According to the city's Erawan Medical Center emergency services, five people were hospitalized, including three police officers.

The march was called off in the early evening but disturbances continued, with protesters battling the police and hurling objects.

The protesters are also calling for part of the budget for the monarchy and the military to be redirected into the COVID-19 fight.

Saturday's protest was originally planned in an area near the Grand Palace in the old part of the capital but switched to the compound of the 1st Infantry Regiment, where Prayuth -- a former general who originally took power in a 2014 coup -- continues to live.

The protest movement began last year with demands for sweeping political change, including unprecedented public calls for the reform of the powerful monarchy to make it more accountable.

After going dormant due to prosecutions, internal disagreements and the pandemic, protests have returned in recent weeks, fueled by the growing discontent over the government's response to the health crisis and its massive impact on the economy, which is reliant on tourism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in Thailand Thailand Police
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp