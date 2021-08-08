STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greek firefighters battle huge wildfires with reinforcements

Around 350 people already boarded the ferry, the coast guard said, while towering flames cut off possible escape routes on roads.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Flames approaching at Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Flames approaching at Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GOUVES: Pillars of billowing smoke and ash blocked out the sun above Greece's second-largest island and turned the sky orange as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts Sunday while residents appealed for additional firefighting help.

The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began Aug. 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast while burning out of control for five days. Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and thousands of residents and vacationers were evacuated.

The blaze currently is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country's most protracted and intense heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) and created bone-dry conditions.

The Greek coast guard said three patrol boats, four navy vessels, one ferry, two tourist boats and numerous fishing and private boats were on standby to carry out potential evacuations from the seaside village of Pefki, on Evia's northern tip.

Around 350 people already boarded the ferry, the coast guard said, while towering flames cut off possible escape routes on roads. Evacuation orders were issued for four villages, including Pefki, but some residents refused to leave, hoping to save their properties.

Residents in other nearby villages and north Evia's main harbor, Aidipsos, were urged to shut windows, doors and chimneys to prevent burning embers from entering houses.

Overnight, the coast guard and ferries evacuated 83 people from beaches in northern Evia. On Friday night, ferries evacuated more than 1,000 people from beaches and a seaside village in apocalyptic scenes as flames raged on the hillsides behind them.

Local officials and residents in north Evia called in to television news programs on Saturday, appealing for more firefighters and water-dropping planes.

The fire department said 575 firefighters with 35 ground teams and 89 vehicles were battling the Evia wildfire, including 112 Romanian and 100 Ukrainian firefighters sent to Greece as reinforcements. Four helicopters and three planes, including a massive Beriev-200 plane leased from Russia, provided air support.

Three more major fires were also burning Sunday in Greece's southern Peloponnese region, while a massive fire that ravaged forests, homes and businesses on the northern fringes of the Greek capital appeared to be on the wane. That fire burnt through large tracts of a national park on Mount Parnitha, the largest forested area remaining near Athens that still bore deep scars from a fire in 2007.

One volunteer firefighter died Friday north of Athens after suffering head injuries from a falling electricity pole, while at least 20 people have been treated for fire-related injuries, including two firefighters who were hospitalized in intensive care.

The causes of the fires are under investigation. Three people were arrested Friday — in the greater Athens area, central and southern Greece — on suspicion of starting blazes, in two cases intentionally.

Another person, a 47-year-old Greek, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Athens suburb of Petroupoli for lighting two fires in a grove and setting four dumpsters on fire, police said.

Ten countries have already sent personnel and firefighters equipment such as aircraft to Greece, while another eight are sending further reinforcements.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the fire department’s headquarters in Athens Saturday and expressed his “deep sadness” for the volunteer firefighter’s death. He later visited the airport from which firefighting planes take off and thanked the pilots, both Greek and French.

Securing aid for everyone affected by the wildfires will be “my first political priority,” the prime minister said, promising that all burnt areas would be reforested.

“When this nightmarish summer has passed, we will turn all our attention to repairing the damage as fast as possible, and in restoring our natural environment again,” Mitsotakis said.

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the large number of fires that burned through southern Europe in recent days, from Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

Massive fires also have been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, forcing the evacuation Saturday of a dozen villages. In all, wildfires have burned nearly 15 million acres this year in Russia.

In the U.S., hot, dry, gusty weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greece wildfires climate change Turkey
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp