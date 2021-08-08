STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore PM Lee underlines need to address anxieties over foreign workers

However, when the number of work pass holders is large, people naturally become worried about competition for jobs, Lee noted.

Published: 08th August 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday underlined the need to address Singaporeans' anxieties over foreign work pass holders as there has been a rising concern among them about job losses to migrant professionals.

Singaporeans understand that the country needs to welcome the talent and expertise that Singapore's economy needs, Lee said in his televised address to Singaporeans ahead of Singapore's 56 National Day on Monday.

"We must address Singaporeans' anxieties over foreign work pass holders.

"Work pass holders help expand our economy and create more opportunities for us. When we complement our own workforce with skills from around the world, more companies will invest here, and this then creates more jobs for Singaporeans. This is a virtuous cycle," the prime minister said.

However, when the number of work pass holders is large, people naturally become worried about competition for jobs, Lee noted.

The uncertainties of COVID-19 have worsened these anxieties.

Work pass holders reinforce the team, but may also compete directly with their local colleagues.

Sometimes the locals feel unfairly treated, for instance when they miss out on being hired or promoted, he said.

"Outside work, from time to time there are also social frictions, because some work pass holders and their families have not fully adapted to our social norms, nor fully integrated into our society," the prime minister noted.

Lee said he understands these anxieties and problems, and the government is addressing them.

"We have to adjust our policies to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners in Singapore. If we do this well, we can continue to welcome foreign workers and new immigrants, as we must.

"Turning inwards is against our fundamental interests. It would damage Singapore's standing as a global and regional hub. It would cost us jobs and opportunities. Most importantly, it goes against our values of openness, and of being accepting of others who are different from us. We uphold these values, because they have anchored us, and helped us progress over the years as a nation," he said.

Lee also highlighted the need to manage issues of race and religion carefully.

"We pride ourselves on being a uniquely harmonious, multiracial society. But maintaining social harmony takes unremitting work. "Our social norms evolve with each successive generation, shaped by different life experiences and aspirations. These norms are also influenced by external trends, because we are so open and connected to the rest of the world. Therefore, with every new generation, our racial harmony needs to be refreshed, reaffirmed and reinforced," he said.

Recently, several racist incidents have gained wide publicity, amplified by the social media.

Such incidents are worrying, but they are not the norm, Lee noted.

"Many more happy inter-racial interactions happen every day, but these seldom go viral.

"The negative incidents do not mean that our approach is failing. However, they illustrate how issues of race and religion will always be highly emotive, and can easily divide us. Therefore, such issues will always need close attention," said the prime minister.

It is helpful to air and acknowledge these sensitive issues, he said.

"It took several generations of sustained effort to bring our races and religions together, and grow the common space that we now share. This harmony did not result from every group stridently insisting on its identity and rights; it was the fruit of mutual understanding and compromise by all parties – the majority as well as the minorities.

"We must not lightly give up this hard-won and delicate balance. As our society evolves, we have to continually adjust this balance to maintain our social harmony. It is the government's duty to manage these issues on behalf of all Singaporeans, regardless of race, language or religion. To do this, we will need your cooperation, support and trust," said Lee.

When Singapore became self-governing in 1959, different racial groups lived separately, attended different schools in different languages, and worked in different types of jobs and businesses, he said, adding that the nation building has come a long way since, but the journey continues.

"As this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme song goes, "We did it before, and we'll do it again!" I am confident that Singapore can keep on building a more harmonious society, a more prosperous economy and a more successful nation for generations to come," he assured Singaporeans.

Lee also highlighted that the battle against COVID-19 has seen many ups and downs.

Globally, it has taken millions of lives, sickened hundreds of millions of people and disrupted countless jobs and businesses.

"In Singapore, each time we think we are getting it under control, it has surprised us. Today, we are vaccinating 1 per cent of our population daily. More than two thirds of our residents are fully vaccinated. Among our elderly, more than 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

"A higher proportion of our population is now better protected. We are in a more resilient position. We can now look forward to a careful, step-by-step re-opening of our economy. This is how we can move into the new normal," he said.

Meanwhile, the fight against COVID-19 has taken a toll on all of Singaporeans, Lee added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foreign workers ) Singapore work pass holders coronavirus
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp