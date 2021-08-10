STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Pakistan to ban train travel for unvaccinated people from October

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after the top anti-coronavirus body expressed concern over the spread of the virus.

Published: 10th August 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepare the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination center, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

A health worker prepare the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination center, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced to ban train travel for unvaccinated people starting from October as part of the government's efforts to counter the reluctance shown by citizens to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after the top anti-coronavirus body expressed concern over the spread of the virus.

An official privy to the details of the NCOC meeting said that it was decided that those not willing to get vaccinated will not be allowed to travel on trains from October 1.

Domestic air travel has already been banned from this month while teachers, students and public servants have been asked to get vaccinated by the end of August.

Pakistan launched its vaccination in February and so far more than 37 million people have got at least one dose.

Only seven million people have received two jabs which is far short of those who got at least one dose.

Pakistan had announced to vaccinate at least 70 million people by the end of this year.

The new measure was announced as 3,884 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,075,504, while 86 people died in this period and the number of COVID-19 death toll reached 24,004, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

It said that the positivity rate was 7.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US has handed over one million COVID-19 antigen rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits to Pakistan, according to a statement by the US embassy.

"These RDTs will serve Pakistan's needs of quick surveillance and diagnosis and restrict the spread of Covid-19 to its lowest levels," USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen said.

The embassy said that the US government has allocated more than USD 40 million to Pakistan for COVID-19 response assistance, including a donation of 200 ventilators, personal protective equipment and pulse oximeters.

Pakistan has also received 5.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine under Covax facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp