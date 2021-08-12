STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ex K-pop star Seungri jailed for 3 years for arranging prostitution

Seungri was convicted of arranging sex services for potential investors in his business, as well as overseas gambling at luxurious casinos in Las Vegas involving illicit foreign exchange transactions.

Published: 12th August 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former K-pop star Seungri real name Lee Seung-hyun

Former K-pop star Seungri real name Lee Seung-hyun. (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

SEOUL: Disgraced former K-pop star Seungri was convicted of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs scandal and jailed for three years Thursday by a military court, officials said.

The 30-year-old singer from popular boyband BIGBANG, who retired from showbusiness as the scandal mounted and later enlisted in the military, was found guilty on all nine counts against him, a defence ministry official told AFP.

BIGBANG enjoyed widespread fame following their 2006 debut and Seungri -- real name Lee Seung-hyun -- went on to become a successful businessman.

He was convicted of arranging sex services for potential investors in his business, as well as overseas gambling at luxurious casinos in Las Vegas involving illicit foreign exchange transactions.

"It is hard to see the defendant was not aware of financial payments paid to the women for sex," media reports quoted judge Hwang Min-je as saying.

"It appears that he carried out systematic sexual prostitution."

Seungri had changed his testimony under police questioning and in court, he added, and "lacked credibility".

His illegal gambling was "serious" given his status as a celebrity and it went on over a long period.

The singer was also ordered to forfeit 1.15 billion won (around $1 million).

According to the charges he arranged prostitutes for foreign investors on 24 occasions over five months from September 2015.

The investigation into the scandal surrounding him uncovered a spate of allegations against other musicians and personnel at YG Entertainment -- Seungri's former agency and one of the biggest K-pop management firms.

It prompted the agency's CEO Yang Hyun-suk to step down, facing probes of his own into illicit gambling.

Seungri was a member of a mobile chat room where K-pop singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young -- now serving a five-year sentence for gang rape and other offences -- distributed videos of sexual assaults and other encounters.

The revelations rocked the K-pop industry and became the highest-profile crime involving hidden cameras secretly filming women, known as "molka" in South Korea.

Jung appeared as a witness in Seungri's trial and testified he was aware that an adult entertainment manager who Seungri knew had provided the women.

Reaction to the verdict was swift on Thursday, with many users online saying Seungri's punishment was too light for the offences.

"While it is fortunate he is finally being jailed, the term is too short," a user on Naver, the country's largest portal, posted.

Another added: "It should've been 30 years, not three."

The verdict came a month before he was due to be discharged from his mandatory military service.

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to fulfil around two years of military service to defend the country from nuclear-armed North Korea, with which it remains technically at war.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
former K-pop star Seungri sex and drugs scandal South Korea
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp