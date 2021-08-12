STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mild earthquake hits eastern Nepal, no damage reported

Published: 12th August 2021 07:53 PM

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A mild earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit eastern Nepal on Thursday, officials said.

However, there was no report of any damage or casualty due to the tremor, the National Seismological Research Centre said.

The 4.3 magnitude quake with epicentre in Pokhari of Udayapur district in eastern Nepal was recorded at 9:45 am, it said.

It was not yet clear whether this was the aftershock of the 2015 earthquake that hit Gorkha district or a fresh one, officials said.

The April 2015 Nepal earthquake, also known as the Gorkha earthquake, had killed nearly 9,000 people and injured over 22,000.

The epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude tremor was east of Gorkha district at Barpak.

The quake had triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22 people and making April 25, 2015 the deadliest day on the mountain in history.

