STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan wants long-term, multi-faceted ties with US: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

The meeting took place a day after PM Imran Khan criticised the US for seeing Pakistan's utility only for clearing the mess in Afghanistan.

Published: 14th August 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that Islamabad wanted long-term and multi-faceted ties with the US, as he met with the top American diplomat in the country and discussed issues of mutual interest and the security situation in Afghanistan.

The US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa at Army's general headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Army said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, it said.

The meeting took place a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised the US for seeing Pakistan's utility only for clearing the mess in Afghanistan.

Talking to foreign journalists on Wednesday, Khan said, “Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one.

Afghanistan has seen an uptick in violence by the Taliban after US President Joe Biden's announcement of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops by August 31.

"The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain a long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with the US," it said.

Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to the Afghan Peace Process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

The US diplomat acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries, the Pakistan Army said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Army Pakistan Pakistan US Ties Pakistan US Relations
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp