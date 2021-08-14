Pakistan wants long-term, multi-faceted ties with US: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that Islamabad wanted long-term and multi-faceted ties with the US, as he met with the top American diplomat in the country and discussed issues of mutual interest and the security situation in Afghanistan.

The US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa at Army's general headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Army said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, it said.

The meeting took place a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised the US for seeing Pakistan's utility only for clearing the mess in Afghanistan.

Talking to foreign journalists on Wednesday, Khan said, “Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one.

Afghanistan has seen an uptick in violence by the Taliban after US President Joe Biden's announcement of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops by August 31.

"The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain a long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with the US," it said.

Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to the Afghan Peace Process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

The US diplomat acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries, the Pakistan Army said.