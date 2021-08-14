STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan won't accept India's denial of role in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack that killed Chinese nationals

13 people, including nine Chinese personnel, were killed and 27 others injured when the bomb exploded in a bus on July 14 carrying Chinese engineers in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunka.

Published: 14th August 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

A bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers on a slippery mountainous road in northwest Pakistan fell into a ravine

A bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers on a slippery mountainous road in northwest Pakistan fell into a ravine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A day after India dismissed as "lies" Pakistan's allegations of Indian intelligence support to a deadly bus bombing in the restive Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, Islamabad on Saturday said it will not accept New Delhi's denial of its role in the attack.

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers, were killed in the suicide attack in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan district last month following which Pakistan had ordered an investigation into it.

Addressing a press conference here on the completion of the probe, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) of carrying out the attack.

ALSO, READ | China's premier wants Pakistan PM to strengthen security of Chinese personnel after bus blast

India on Friday described as "lies" Pakistan's allegations of Indian intelligence support to the bombing and said it is an attempt to deflect global attention from Islamabad's role as the "epicentre" of regional instability and a "safe haven" for proscribed terrorists.

"We have seen reports on the absurd comments made by Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the incident in Dasu," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi.

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to malign India, in a bid to deflect international attention from its role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for proscribed terrorists," he said.

Bagchi said that India has been at the forefront of global efforts against terrorism in partnership with the international community, which is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism.

"Such desperate attempts by Pakistan at peddling lies and propaganda will therefore find few takers," he said.

Reacting to India's sharp reaction, Pakistan's Foreign Office said it categorically rejects the MEA's remarks in connection with the bus blast.

"We categorically reject the absurd remarks by the Indian MEA, denying India's involvement in the recent Dasu terrorist attack," Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

It said Pakistan has repeatedly presented "irrefutable evidence of India's active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities" in Pakistan.

"We presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year. Recently, we presented evidence on India's involvement in the Lahore attack," it said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan blames India, Afghanistan for July 14 terror attack on bus carrying Chinese engineers

Thirteen people, including nine Chinese personnel, were killed and 27 others injured when the bomb exploded in a bus on July 14 carrying Chinese engineers at Dasu area of Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where a Chinese company is building a 4,300-megawatt hydropower project on the Indus river.

China also rushed a special team amid confusing signals from Pakistan that it could be a gas blast.

Islamabad later admitted it was a bomb blast stating that traces of explosive substance was found from the scene.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian intelligence RAW India-Pakistan Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MEA
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp