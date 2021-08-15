Afghan forces surrender Bagram airbase, prison housing 5,000 inmates to Taliban
Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents.
Published: 15th August 2021 04:09 PM
KABUL: An Afghan official says forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, have surrendered to the Taliban.
The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.
It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul.