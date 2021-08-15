STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian mission in Kabul working overtime to handle sudden spurt of visa applications

Fearing Taliban onslaught, many Afghans are heading out to other countries.

Published: 15th August 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Ghazni was the 10th provincial capital to fall for the Taliban in last week

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Ghazni was the 10th provincial capital to fall for the Taliban in last week. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: The Indian embassy in Kabul is working overtime to issue visas to Afghan nationals heading out of the war-torn country, sources told ANI amid a sudden spike in applicants for visas to India.

Taliban is standing at the doorsteps of Kabul. It controls more than 60 per cent of the territory of Afghanistan now including big cities like Kandhar, Herat, Lashkar Gah and now the latest Mazar-e-Sharif.

Fearing Taliban onslaught, many Afghans are heading out to other countries. The United States, United Kingdom and other countries have already inducted liberal immigrant visas for Afghans.

Informed sources told ANI that India will also facilitate visas for Afghans who worked closely including the staff and families of people working in Indian consulates and embassies.

"Despite the heavy rush, India is continuing to issue visas in Afghanistan. We are seeing a rise in the number of applicants and we have also increased the quota. We are also facilitating visas for Afghans who worked with us," said a source involved in the process.

India has currently closed its consulates and visas are only being issued from the Indian embassy in Kabul.

India recently took part in Doha talks. New Delhi has consistently said that any settlement should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned. It is learnt that India has conveyed during the meet that it will not recognise government by force and there should be inclusive political settlement and protection of rights of minorities, women and youth.

India also maintains that there should be respect for international humanitarian law. 

