Sri Lanka tightens COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant spread ambush hospitals

The health guidelines on COVID-19 have been further tightened with the latest decision to ban all public gatherings, the information department said.

Published: 15th August 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka coronavirus

Sri Lankan army's medical corps members administer a vaccine for COVID-19 to an elderly woman in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Sunday decided to ban all public gatherings and the restaurants will have to function at 50 per cent capacity following the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus across the country.

The government also banned all weddings at homes and reception halls would be banned from August 27.

It had earlier reduced the number of guests that could be invited to wedding receptions.

The moves came as the government continued to ignore the medical professionals' advice to order a total lockdown.

They opined that a 4-week lockdown could arrest the current surge in COVID-19 cases where the hospitals have been pushed beyond their limit.

The health authorities said the western province with the capital district of Colombo could be subjected to more restrictions as it is the worst hit in the current surge.

The public transport among provinces remains suspended. Sri Lanka is fighting the third wave of coronavirus.

The first detected five cases of the Delta variant came from Colombo on June 17. The Delta variant has now spread to all districts, the health officials say.

The public health inspectors have advised the government against further relaxing travel restrictions.

Sri Lanka has recorded over 3.5 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 5,900 people have died due to it.

