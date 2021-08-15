STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uzbekistan to send back detained Afghan soldiers fleeing Taliban advance

The men were offered food and temporary accommodation in Uzbekistan, and the ministry was in touch with Afghan officials regarding the return of Afghan soldiers to their home country.

Published: 15th August 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan army officers greet each other after concluding a gun battle with militants in Kabul. (AP)

By Associated Press

COW: Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry reported Sunday that 84 Afghan servicemen crossed the border into Uzbekistan asked for assistance.

Uzbek guards detained the group of Afghan military when they crossed the border.

The group included three wounded soldiers that needed medical help, the ministry said.

The men were offered food and temporary accommodation in Uzbekistan, and the ministry was in touch with Afghan officials regarding the return of Afghan soldiers to their home country.

The announcement Sunday came as Taliban fighters entered Kabul after a week-long blitz ahead of the final pullout of American and NATO troops.

The Taliban said they don't plan to take the capital city by force.

