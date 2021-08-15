STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Washington Health Dept recommends third Covid vaccine dose for severely weak immune systems

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that immunocompromised Americans can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for better protection.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations. (File | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Washington Department of Health recommended a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with severely weakened immune systems.

The recommendation Saturday comes as the delta variant surges in the country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that immunocompromised Americans can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for better protection.

The FDA's announcement applies to about 3% of U.S. adults who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

