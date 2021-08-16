STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan opposition asks Imran Khan government to brief parliament on Afghan crisis

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said the situation in Afghanistan was changing on an hour-to-hour basis and Pakistan would have to take far-reaching decisions that would require a national consensus.

Published: 16th August 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan opposition parties have asked the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to brief the parliament on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The country's two major opposition parties -- the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) -- also asked the government to come up with a policy statement and develop a national consensus to deal with the possible consequences the nation can face after the establishment of Taliban rule in the war-torn country, reported Dawn.

Both party leaders said that they had been demanding the sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate or a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament for the last couple of months, but so far the government had not given any serious thought to it.

In an earlier statement, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said the situation in Afghanistan was changing on an hour-to-hour basis and Pakistan would have to take far-reaching decisions that would require a national consensus, but the opposition had not been taken into confidence.

"The Afghan situation and its regional consequences, the question of recognition of Taliban government in Kabul, the escalation of the intra-Afghan conflict into a civil war and its impact on Pakistan's internal security, the policy Pakistan needs to adopt in order to contain religious extremism and terrorism within, Pakistan's policy with reference to internally displaced persons in the eventuality of a civil war in Afghanistan and to discuss the diplomatic initiatives required to stop the world from pointing a finger at Pakistan," Rabbani said.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghanistan and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president left for Tajikistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday, August 15, 2021, said that the Taliban have been asked to enter the capital city of . Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. 

