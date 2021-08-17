Britain approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and above

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's medical agency has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for use in children ages 12 and over.

It is the second COVID-19 shot authorized in the UK for those between ages 12 to 17, after the Pfizer vaccine.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Tuesday that it is up to the government's vaccination advisers whether children in this age group should be given the Moderna shot.

The UK has delivered a successful vaccine rollout in adults, but it has taken a more cautious approach to extending the offer to children.

This week officials announced all those ages 16-17 in England will be offered the chance to book their first shot by August 23.

Currently, children ages 12-15 are only offered the Pfizer vaccine if they are considered medically vulnerable.