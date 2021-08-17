STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Covid: Sri Lanka deploys naval ship to fetch oxygen from India to avoid delay in supply

Sri Lanka Naval Ship Shakthi left the eastern port of Trincomalee in the morning and is heading for the Port of Chennai, India, the Lankan Navy said.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan health workers transport the dead body of a person to test for COVID-19 before handing over them to families in Colombo

Sri Lankan health workers transport the dead body of a person to test for COVID-19 before handing over them to families in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday deployed a naval ship to India to avoid delay in fetching oxygen, urgently needed to meet the shortage of supply in hospitals, following the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Sri Lanka has recorded over 3.58 lakh coronavirus cases, while the death toll has touched 6,263.

Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Shakthi left the eastern port of Trincomalee in the morning and is heading for the Port of Chennai, India, the Lankan Navy said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the Navy to bring the oxygen supplies from India in order to minimise the delays, it said.

​ALSO READ | Sri Lanka to import medical oxygen from India amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Last week, the then Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told reporters that the government will order medical grade oxygen from India to meet the current needs with the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases.

She said 100 metric tonnes of oxygen would be imported from India initially and more orders would be placed depending on the need.

Meanwhile, state minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation Channa Jayasumana told Parliament on Tuesday that three mutations of the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Lanka.

The three mutations -- SA222V, SA701S and SA1078S -- show changes to their spike protein.

"This may be a reason for the current surge in the cases," Jayasumana said.

He said that researchers have confirmed that the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is the dominant variant in Sri Lanka.

It is spreading 60-70 per cent faster than the previous strains, he said.

"It gives rise to more symptoms and an increase in oxygen-dependent patients," Jayasumana said.

Health experts have called for a total lockdown to combat the situation as hospitals were fast exceeding their capacities.

ALSO READ | Indian Railways to deliver 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Bangladesh on July 25

The government, however, has rejected the call because of an ailing economy.

The new health minister, Keheliya Rambukwella, said the night curfew from 12 am to 4 am would be sufficient to curb the current surge in Covid cases.

The curfew comes into force from Tuesday midnight.

A group of Lankan health experts, who make the WHO independent expert group, had earlier said that patients dependent on oxygen significantly increased from 528 last week to 646 by August 12.

The health experts have warned that the number of COVID-19 cases would increase up to 6,000 per day up to mid September and deaths would peak to 220 per day by mid October.

According to the current figures of the Health Ministry, the average figures are half of the anticipated rise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Covid 19 in Sri Lanka Oxygen Shortage
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp