Pak PM Khan meets political delegation of Afghan leaders; says committed to support inclusive govt

The delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan arrived for talks amidst a whirlwind takeover of the country by the Taliban insurgents.

Published: 17th August 2021 10:14 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told an Afghan delegation, led by former vice president Muhammad Younas Qanooni, that Pakistan was committed to support an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan arrived here on Sunday for talks amidst a whirlwind takeover of the country by the Taliban insurgents.

Khan's Office said in a statement that he underlined that no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He highlighted "the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution", it said.

Khan assured of Pakistan's steadfast support for efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan but also added that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development, his office said.

ALSO WATCH:

He also expressed a strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship, it said.

The delegation members emphasised the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Speaker Ulusi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Khalid Noor and Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The delegation arrived for a four-day visit to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan and met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday.

