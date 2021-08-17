Taliban whitewash posters of women in Kabul as girls in Afghanistan stare at 'blank' future

By Online Desk

Even before Taliban could cement its political footprint in Afghanistan, capital Kabul is already facing a grim makeover. One sans pictures, ad posters of women on showrooms and beauty salons.

A photo of two men covering up such posters in the city has gone viral on Twitter.

Thrown to the wolves, portraits in front of saloon white washed... #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/o5Ue9vnT28 — Malik Achakzai (@MalikAchkJourno) August 15, 2021

The picture surfaces at a time when women in Afghanistan, who have been vulnerable targets of the Taliban regime in the past, are terrified of what lies ahead.

ALSO READ | Taliban ‘has not changed,’ say women facing subjugation in areas of Afghanistan under its extremist rule​

Multiple 'reassurances' from Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen that women's rights will be respected this time around, in adherence to norms that suit Afghanistan's future as an Islamic Emirate, has done little to help the cause.

Women from all spheres of society, football players to graduate students, are crying for help as the country's inevitable instability leaves less to no options for them.

The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country.

ALSO WATCH: