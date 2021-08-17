STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'World will scrutinise your actions': UN urges Taliban to keep 'promises'

The pledges include to grant an amnesty to former government workers in Afghanistan, show inclusiveness for women and allow girls to remain in school.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The United Nations is urging the Taliban to keep its "promises", including its pledges to grant an amnesty to former government workers in Afghanistan, show inclusiveness for women and allow girls to remain in school.

"The Taliban have made a number of statements that on the surface are reassuring. But their actions speak deeper than words, and it's very early now - it's very fluid," UN human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters on Tuesday in Geneva.

He said that the Taliban's promises "need to be honoured". "Understandably, given their past history, these declarations have been greeted with some skepticism. Nevertheless, the promises have been made, and whether or not they are honoured or broken will be closely scrutinised," Colville added.

Colville alluded to comments a day earlier from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about "chilling reports" of human rights abuses and restrictions on rights - especially those of women and girls - in areas captured by the Taliban in recent weeks.

He also called on UN member states to "use their influence" with the Taliban to protect civilian lives.

