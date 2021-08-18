STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greek wildfires: Big blaze threatens village outside Athens 

Clouds of smoke obscured the sun, which cast an otherworldly, orange light over the capital.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

An aircraft and helicopters operate during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece

An aircraft and helicopters operate during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames on Wednesday.

The blaze in the Vilia area broke out Monday shortly after another wildfire started to the southwest of Athens.

Several other villages and a nearby nursing home received evacuation orders.

On Wednesday, a shift in the wind direction drove the flames towards Vilia, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Athens.

Greek media said outlying buildings were damaged, but no injuries were reported and no evacuation order was issued for the village.

Clouds of smoke obscured the sun, which cast an otherworldly, orange light over the capital.

Local mayor Christos Stathis told Open TV that the fire was within a few dozen yards from Vilia, and appealed for firefighting aircraft to be deployed to the spot.

Hundreds of wildfires have burned across Greece this month, fueled by parched forests and shrubland from the country's most severe heat wave in decades.

The blazes have stretched the country's firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system.

About two dozen European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters.

Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries.

Firefighters in France worked to contain a forest fire along the French Riviera on Tuesday, and recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey.

Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia's northern Siberia region.

Greece's fire department said 370 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, were deployed at the Vilia fire on Wednesday, along with 130 vehicles, eight helicopters and three planes.

The army, volunteer firefighters and local authorities also provided assistance.

By midday Wednesday, an estimated 7,500 hectares (18.500 acres) of forest had been destroyed in the area.

Satellite imagery from Tuesday published on Twitter by the European Commission's defense industry and space department showed a giant plume of smoke from the Vilia fire extending south for hundreds of kilometers along the entire length of the Peloponnese.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greece Wildfires Greece Fires Fire in Athens
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp