STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Malta donates tens of thousands of Covid vaccine doses to Libya

Libya, with a population of 6.8 million, had only administered some 764,233 doses as of August 9, according to the World Health Organization.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

Malta has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VALLETTA: The small Mediterranean island nation of Malta has donated tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Libya.

After having vaccinated over 90 per cent of the eligible local population, Malta's government decided to donate 40,000 AstraZeneca doses to the nearby North African country, a Health Ministry spokesperson said.

Malta also donated 40,000 rapid test kits.

Malta has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world.

Libya, with a population of 6.8 million, had only administered some 764,233 doses as of August 9, according to the World Health Organization.

Libya is the launching point for tens of thousands of would-be asylum-seekers who pay human traffickers to cross the Mediterranean to get to Europe.

Malta's donation was welcomed by the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

In response to a tweet by Malta's health minister, Kluge tweeted: "Thank you very much @chrisfearne & Malta Gvt! You show that international solidarity & national leadership go hand in hand: No one is safe until everyone is safe."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic Coronavirus
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp