STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Navalny supporters accuse Russian police of visits after leak

Navalny's organisations and websites have been hit with at least one major leak in recent months.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A rights group and backers of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Moscow police Wednesday of visiting his rank-and-file supporters at their homes overnight after their personal information was revealed in a leaked database.

Navalny's organisations and websites have been hit with at least one major leak in recent months, with local media reporting Tuesday that the names, email addresses and places of work of supporters had begun appearing on the Telegram messenger and the Russian darknet.

On Wednesday, the independent monitor OVD-Info reported that police in Moscow had visited "at least 20" people overnight who had registered their names on Navalny's websites or sent donations to his groups.

The monitor said police "demanded explanations about the donations" and why their names were in the database. It added that one person said police asked him to write a report against Navalny over "the illegal transfer of personal data".

Journalist and activist Ilya Azar said on Facebook that his home was one of those police had visited, while key Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said that police had gone to "several dozen" people in "an act of terrorism".

Police barged in "at night, at the same time, with threats to bang down doors, so that hundreds of thousands of our supporters in Moscow feel as uncomfortable as possible", he wrote on Telegram.

The interior ministry did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.

In April, Navalny's key aide Ivan Zhdanov confirmed that a database containing supporters' information had been leaked and the next month blamed it on a former ally, who denied the claim. 

Navalny was sent to jail in February after returning to Russia from Germany following a near-fatal poisoning attack that he blames on the Kremlin. 

The organisations of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic have since been banned in Russia and all of his key allies have either fled the country or are under house arrest. 

But Navalny's aides are still calling for supporters to join his Smart Voting strategy, which aims to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party, in a parliamentary vote in September. 

Last week investigators charged Navalny with a new crime that could prolong his time behind bars by up to three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny Moscow police cyber attack
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp