STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesian police arrest 53 linked to new militant cell

The arrests followed tips that convicted leaders and veteran fighters in Afghanistan were recruiting and training new members.

Published: 19th August 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Indonesian police said Thursday they have arrested at least 53 suspected militants in recent weeks believed to have links to banned extremist groups, in a nationwide crackdown on a new cell of Jemaah Islamiyah, blamed for a string of past bombings.

The arrests were made in 11 provinces in the past two weeks, including five men who were arrested on Thursday, National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan said. Those arrested are mostly suspected of being members of Jemaah Islamiyah, an al-Qaida-linked group responsible for 2002 bombings in Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, and other attacks.

It was banned by a court in 2008 and has been weakened by a sustained crackdown on militants by counterterrorism police with U.S. and Australian support.

The arrests followed tips that convicted leaders and veteran fighters in Afghanistan were recruiting and training new members, Ramadhan said.

“We are still searching for other members and continue to hunt them down,” Ramadhan said, “There will be no place for JI in Indonesia.”

He did not elaborate on what the group was planning. Three suspects linked to a banned local affiliate of the Islamic State group known as Jemaah Anshorut Daulah were also among those arrested last week.

In March, the police elite counterterrorism squad, known as Densus 88, arrested 22 suspected militants in East Java province, including Usman bin Sef, also known as Fahim, a JI member and veteran fighter in Afghanistan who was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail in 2005 over a plot to attack police.

East Java vice police chief Slamet Hadi Suprapto said the JI cell led by Fahim had recruited at least 50 new members in the province in the past five years.

He said Fahim had established a training ground to create a jihadist group and was recruiting and training new JI members. The suspects created a bunker for weapons and bomb making and conducted military-style training in East Java’s Malang district, he said.

In December, authorities arrested two dozen alleged JI members in Lampung province on Sumatra island, including the group's suspected military leader, Zulkarnaen, who had been wanted for more than 18 years.

Militant attacks on foreigners have been largely replaced in recent years by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, mainly police and anti-terrorism forces and local “infidels,” inspired by Islamic State group attacks abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesia Police militants arrest Afghanistan Taliban
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp