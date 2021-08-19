US President Joe Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC's "Good Morning America" that it's "past time" for him to get a booster.

US health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

US health officials say it is "very clear" the vaccines' protection against infections wanes over time.

They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of September 20.