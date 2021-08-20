Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed confirms her escape after Taliban takeover

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

As women and girls plead for their livelihoods under strict Taliban rule, 36-year-old Sayeed, who had recently starred as a judge on a singing competition show on Afghan television, told reporters she left via US cargo jet, reported New York Post.