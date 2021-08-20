STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amnesty says Taliban killed nine minority men

The head of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, said the brutality of the killings was “a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring.”

Published: 20th August 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul

A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Amnesty International says the Taliban were responsible for the torture and killing of several members of Afghanistan’s Hazara ethnic minority last month.

The rights group said Friday that its researchers in Afghanistan spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6. It said six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death.

The head of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, said the brutality of the killings was “a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring.”

The rights group warned that many more killings may be occurring but are so far unreported, because the Taliban have cut cellphone services in many of the areas they’ve captured to prevent images from being published.

Separately, the group Reporters without Borders expressed alarm at the news that Taliban fighters have killed the family member of an Afghan journalist working for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

“Sadly this confirms our worst fears,” said Katja Gloger of the group’s German section. “The brutal action of the Taliban show that the lives of independent media workers in Afghanistan are in acute danger.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amnesty International Taliban violence Hazara ethnic minority killings
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp