STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Islamabad in contact with Taliban: Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan

According to a media report, Khan also said that Pakistan wished to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan

Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan (Photo| Twitter/ @CND_tweets)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan has said that Islamabad was in contact with the Taliban, adding that it wished for an inclusive government in the neighbouring country. "We are in contact with the Taliban," Khan said in an interview, reported The News International.

ALSO READ| Report: Taliban killed minorities, fuelling Afghans' fears

"Our special envoy was in contact with them in Qatar, and Mullah Baradar and other leaders of the Taliban held talks with us there. We had also spoken to the Afghan delegation, which Abdullah Abdullah was leading," he added.

He also said that Pakistan wished to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan, as per the newspaper. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been barring his ministers to speak or issue any statement over the Taliban's recent takeover in Afghanistan, according to a recent media report.

Khan, it said has told some members of his cabinet to keep quiet on Afghanistan as it's a 'sensitive' matter. "Not all the ministers should speak on the subject at any platform, including media. Only the concerned ministers are authorised to make statements on the current situation of Afghanistan," The Frontier Post reported Imran Khan as saying.

Afghan government -- which collapsed on Sunday- had blamed several times Islamabad for interfering in Afghanistan's domestic affairs and supporting the Taliban to create unrest in the country. Afghans across the world also called to sanction Pakistan through staging protests and social media campaigns for their proxy war in Afghanistan.

ALSO READ| Pakistan determined to play 'positive role' in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Imran Khan also expressed his happiness that there has been no loss of life of ordinary people following the Taliban takeover saying that now Afghans have to decide their future on their own, The Frontier Post added.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan met with members of the Afghan delegation and said that no other country was as much interested in 'peace' in Afghanistan as Pakistan was.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansoor Ahmad Khan Taliban Afghan crisis Afghanistan Pakistan Afghanistan ties Pakistan
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp