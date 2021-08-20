STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israel approves booster shots for over-40s

About 5.9 million people of Israel’s 9.3 million population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 5.4 million have received two doses, and 1.3 million have received a third dose.

Published: 20th August 2021 03:57 PM

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a booster shot for the coronavirus vaccine in the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a booster shot for the coronavirus vaccine in the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KFAR SABA: Israel has made third booster shots against COVID-19 available to people age 40 and older in an effort to fight a surge of the delta variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is 49, got his jab on Friday. He pledged to share “all the data, all the information, all the insights” of the effort. Israel has been a leader in the fight against the deadly coronavirus and last month became the first country to offer booster shots. The U.S. has approved, but not yet made available, boosters for older Americans as well.

After a summer of reopening, infections have continued to rise and prompted new government restrictions on gatherings. On Friday, the rate of tests that came back positive for coronavirus was 5.5 percent, government figures showed.

