STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Afghanistan crisis: Local forces recapture three districts from Taliban control

Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's government collapsed soon after President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul.

Published: 21st August 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

A Taliban fighter stands guard next to truck waiting to cross at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan

A Taliban fighter stands guard next to truck waiting to cross at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, local forces have reportedly recaptured three districts - Pul-e-Hesar, Banu and Deh Salah - in Baghlan province from the terror group's control, local media reported on Saturday citing local sources.

Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's government collapsed on Sunday soon after President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul.

According to the sources, there are reports of heavy casualties on both sides.

ALSO READ | India allowed to operate two flights daily to evacuate citizens from Kabul; Jaishankar reaches out to German counterpart

Meanwhile, the Taliban has not yet commented.

"With the support of God and the mujahideen, three districts were liberated, we are now moving toward Khinjan district and will clear Baghlan province soon," Tolo News quoted Assadullah, the former police chief of Banu as saying.

"With the help of Allah, we inflicted massive casualties to the Taliban, currently Banu district is under the control of public uprising forces," said Ghani Andarabi, the former police commander in charge of the highway in Baghlan.

Sources said that after entering Baghlan, the Taliban went on house-to-house searches, which sparked the people's retaliation.

ALSO WATCH:

Although the Taliban officially has not commented, there are unconfirmed reports that the Taliban is preparing to retake these districts, reported Tolo News.

As the Taliban declared its victory over the government on Sunday, efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation.

Several countries including India and Germany are evacuating their citizens from the war-torn country as uncertainty and fear following the Taliban takeover grow. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Taliban in Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp