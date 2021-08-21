STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Afghanistan crisis: Taliban turn back govt employees returning to work

Roads leading to the foreign ministry in central Kabul were also closed, an employee of the ministry said.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KABUL: Afghan government employees in Kabul were blocked by Taliban militants from returning to work on Saturday, the first day of the working week.

Since the hardline Islamist group seized power six days ago, government buildings, banks, passport offices, schools and universities have remained largely closed.

Only a few private telecommunication companies have been operating in the past few days.

"I went to the office this morning, but the Taliban who were at the gate told us they have not received any orders to reopen government offices," said Hamdullah, a government employee.

"They told us to watch TV or listen to the radio for an announcement about when to resume work."

The Taliban have yet to form a government after sweeping to power at a speed that stunned the world.

In the chaos of a collapsed government, one of the top concerns among Afghans is continuing to earn a salary.

Most roads in the capital were largely deserted save for Taliban checkpoints and patrolling militants.

Roads leading to the foreign ministry in central Kabul were also closed, an employee of the ministry told AFP.

"They aren't allowing anyone to enter the ministry building," he said on condition of anonymity.

"One of them even told me to wait until the new minister and directors are appointed."

The foreign exchange market was also shut as it awaited instructions from the central bank, traders said.

Another employee at the Kabul municipality said he was disappointed that the Taliban were not reopening offices.

"I came with a lot of hope but left disappointed," said an employee at the Kabul municipality, which also did not reopen offices.

Workers at the offices of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation in Kabul were, however, allowed to enter after showing their ID cards, an employee said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabul Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Afghanistan
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp