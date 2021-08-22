STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

Putin noted that there are no visa restrictions between Russia and its Central Asian allies, and said Moscow doesn’t “want militants appearing (in Russia) again under the guise of refugees.”

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russia's president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, August 22, 2021, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.

The Russian president noted that there are no visa restrictions between Russia and its Central Asian allies, and said that Moscow doesn’t “want militants appearing (in Russia) again under the guise of refugees.”

“We don’t want to repeat, even in part, something what we had in the 90s and in the mid-2000s, when there were hostilities in the North Caucasus,” Putin said.

Thousands of people in Afghanistan have been looking for ways to leave the country after the Taliban took control of Kabul in a swift power grab, seeking to escape what they see as a return to ruthless fundamentalist rule. Hundreds have headed to the Central Asian nations of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

