Vatican punishes Polish archbishop for sex abuse negligence

The Archdiocese of Wroclaw said the Vatican had reviewed reports of alleged negligence by the diocese former head, the retired archbishop Marian Golebiewski.

vatican city

Vatican city (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WARSAW: Catholic Church authorities in Poland say the Vatican is punishing a retired Polish archbishop for his alleged negligent response to cases of sexual abuse of minors by clergymen under his authority.

The probe covered the years from 1996 to 2004, when Golebiewski was head of the Koszalin diocese, and 2004 to 2013, when he led the Wroclaw archdiocese.

As a result, the Vatican has banned Golebiewski, 83, from appearing at any public religious or lay ceremonies and has ordered him to donate from his own pocket to a foundation preventing sexual abuse and supporting its victims.

He is also to pray and repent.

The Holy See has punished around ten Polish bishops and archbishops over reported cover-ups of sexual abuse of minors by priests under their authority.

A report by people who say they have suffered abuse by priests accuses two dozen serving and retired Polish bishops and archbishops of protecting predator priests.

It was delivered to Pope Francis on the eve of his 2019 global abuse prevention summit at the Vatican.

