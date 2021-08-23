STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 260 Afghan Sikhs stuck in Kabul Gurdwara need help in evacuation, says US body

So far, only India has helped evacuation of Afghan Sikhs after the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:45 AM

An Afghan security personnel (L) stands along with Sikhs near the site of an attack to a Sikh temple in Kabul on March 25, 2020. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Over 260 Sikhs have taken shelter at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and need help in their evacuation, a US Sikh body said Sunday.

"There are more than 260 Afghan citizens left at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul including women and over 50 children. This includes three newborns with one born yesterday," United Sikhs said in a statement.

So far, only India has helped evacuation of Afghan Sikhs after the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

"We are in communication with governments in the United States, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Tajikistan, Iran and the United Kingdom among others," the United Sikhs said.

"We are also in communication with international aid agencies and non-governmental organizations trying to support rescue efforts in Afghanistan.

In addition, our teams are communicating with companies that can execute rescue efforts on the ground in Afghanistan," it said.

According to the United Sikhs, the 10-kilometer drive to the international airport in Kabul from Gurdwara Karte Parwan through various checkpoints is one of the biggest challenges in the rescue efforts.

Few Afghan minority members have unsuccessfully attempted to make this trip last week, it said.

"We are ready to go to the airport, but we fear the cancellation of evacuation flights from the Kabul airport.

This is our only chance to take out the women, children, elderly, and infants from the country.

Once current authorities capture the whole country it will be the end of our community," said Surbeer Singh from Jalalabad who has taken refuge at the Gurdwara.

