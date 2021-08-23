STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan FM urges Taliban, Afghan leaders to work for inclusive political settlement to ensure sustainable peace

Talking to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on telephone, Qureshi also urged the international community to play its role for reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the Taliban and the Afghan leaders to work for an inclusive political settlement to ensure sustainable peace and security in the war-torn country and the region.

Talking to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on telephone, Qureshi also urged the international community to play its role for reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

He stressed the "importance of the international community's active and sustained engagement with the Afghan people”, according to the Foreign Office.

He thanked Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, for convening the 57-member bloc's Extraordinary Meeting at the level of Permanent Representatives on August 22 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

"A peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region," he said.

Qureshi hoped that Afghan parties would work for an inclusive political settlement to ensure sustainable peace and security in the country and the region.

The Foreign Minister also apprised his Saudi counterpart of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan in July 2021.

Qureshi also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde who called him.

He said that in the last few days he had been in touch with several European and other Foreign Ministers to exchange views on Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the importance of the international community's sustained engagement with Afghanistan.

"International community must show solidarity and support with the people of Afghanistan, both in the humanitarian arena and economic sustenance,” he said.

He underlined that no other country wanted a peaceful and stable Afghanistan more than Pakistan and that Pakistan had consistently advocated for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan as the best way forward and had been supporting efforts in that direction.

Qureshi informed Linde of his upcoming visit to neighboring countries of Afghanistan to consult them on the developing situation.

Linde conveyed her government's deep appreciation for Pakistan's assistance in the evacuation of Swedish Embassy staff and others from Kabul.

He will visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

He has already spoken to China on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paistan Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp