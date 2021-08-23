STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US cannot simply abandon Afghanistan: China

China has expressed readiness to work with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, to rebuild the war-torn nation.

Published: 23rd August 2021 05:31 PM

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose during their meeting in Tianjin, China last month

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose during their meeting in Tianjin, China last month. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China is once again criticising the United States over Afghanistan, saying America cannot simply abandon the war-torn country.

The United States is the root cause and the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday. 

"It cannot just run away like this. He called on the US to help maintain stability, avoid chaos and rebuild Afghanistan. I hope the US side can match its acts with words, take on its responsibilities in Afghanistan and put into practice its commitments to Afghanistan in terms of development and reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance," he told a daily briefing.

Afghanistan Crisis Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport Afghanistan evacuations Afghan refugees evacuees Taliban President Ashraf Ghani Afghanistan China China Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin
