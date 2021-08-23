STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. and hundreds of millions more worldwide  since December but they wer dispensed under emergency use authorization.

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.

The formula made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot's safety.

More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S.— and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since December.

But up to now, they were dispensed in this country under what is known as emergency use authorization from the FDA.

“The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in announcing full approval, which comes as the U.S.battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet, the delta variant.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement he hopes the decision “will help increase confidence in our vaccine, as vaccination remains the best tool we have to help protect lives.”

The shot now will be known in the U.S.by the brand name Comirnaty. U.S. vaccinations bottomed out in July at an average of about a half-million shots per day, down from a peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April.

As the delta variant fills hospital beds, shots are on the rise again, with a million a day given Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated with one of the country's three options, from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine.

J&J said it hopes to do so later this year.

Full approval means Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine meets the same “very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day,” said Dr.

Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief.

That should help “anyone who still has concerns gain confidence” in the shots.

The FDA's action may also lead to more vaccine mandates covering students, employees and customers.

“Mandating becomes much easier when you have full approval,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University. I think a lot of businesses have been waiting for it.”

This month, New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco all imposed proof-of-vaccination requirements at restaurants, bars and other indoor venues.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden is requiring government workers to sign forms attesting that they have been vaccinated or else submit to regular testing and other requirements.

Anxious Americans increasingly are on board: Close to 6 in 10 favor requiring people to be fully vaccinated to travel on airplanes or attend crowded public events, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The delta variant has sent cases, deaths and hospitalizations soaring in recent weeks in the U.S., erasing months of progress.

“For weeks we have watched cases go up at an alarming pace among individuals who are not vaccinated while the vaccinated are largely protected,” said Dr.Tomas J.Aragon, director of California's public health department.

“If you are not vaccinated, let this be the milestone that gets you there.”

The FDA, like regulators in Europe and much of the world, initially allowed emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine based on a study that tracked 44,000 people 16 and older for at least two months — the time period when serious side effects typically arise.

That's shorter than the six months of safety data normally required for full approval.

So Pfizer kept that study going, and the FDA also examined real-world safety evidence in deciding to fully license the vaccine for people 16 and older, those studied the longest.

Pfizer's shot still has emergency authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Even after hundreds of millions of shots, government tracking shows serious side effects remain very rare, such as chest pain and heart inflammation a few days after the second dose, mostly in young men.

As for effectiveness, six months into Pfizer's original study, the vaccine remained 97 per cent protective against severe COVID-19.

Protection against milder infection waned slightly, from a peak of 96 per cent two months after the second dose to 84 per cent by six months.

Those data came before the extra-contagious delta variant began spreading, but other data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the vaccine is still doing a good job preventing severe disease caused by that mutant.

As for all the talk about booster doses, the FDA's licensure doesn't cover those.

The agency will decide that separately.

The FDA already is allowing emergency use of a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients or cancer patients.

For everyone else who got those vaccinations, the Biden administration is planning for boosters starting in the fall, if the FDA and CDC agree.

Also still to be decided is vaccination of children under 12.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are studying youngsters, with data expected in the fall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pfizer
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp