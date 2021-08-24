STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Full COVID vaccination mandatory for air passengers from September end: Pakistan

It was also decided full vaccination by October 15 would be compulsory to use public transport facilities, said Umar, also the minister for planning.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Planning and Development minister Asad Umar

Pakistan Minister Asad Umar (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday announced full coronavirus vaccination was mandatory for all air passengers from the end of next month as the country scrambled to tackle the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Speaking to the media, NCOC chief Asad Umar said "only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel domestically and internationally from September 30".

The vaccination requirement will also apply on incoming passengers.

It was also decided full vaccination by October 15 would be compulsory to use public transport facilities, said Umar, also the minister for planning.

He added vaccination for those aged between 17 and 18 years will start from the September 1 and from the same date the immunocompromised people aged above 12 will get a specific vaccine at certain centers.

All visitors to shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and weddings should get first dose by August 31 and second jab by September 30 to enter the premises.

Students aged 17 and above should get the first dose by September 15 and second dose by October 15.

In case of non-compliance, they can't enter educational institutions.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan crisis: Pakistan urges 'inclusive' deal with Taliban

People travelling on motorways should be vaccinated with first dose by September 15 and travellers at highways must get first COVID-19 dose by September 30 and second dose by October 30.

In order to protect the students, all school van drivers should get first dose by August 31.

"All these measures are being taken to protect public health and allow the operation of businesses in the country," he said.

Already unvaccinated people aged above 18 years were banned on July 25 to fly domestically and the new measure showed that vaccination was obligatory for employees of various sectors.

The first dose must be administered by August 31 and the second by September 30.

The new measures were announced as 4,075 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,131,659, while the death toll reached 25,094 after another 91 people died, according to the Ministry of National Health Services on Tuesday.

Also, Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told the media that Pakistan would consider booster shots for frontline health workers aged above 50 after six months of their second dose.

"If this decision is taken, it will be implemented from October 1," he said, adding that if necessary fully vaccinated immunocompromised people could be also considered for booster shots after the frontline health workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan air travel air passengers COVID vaccine full vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp