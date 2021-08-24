Full COVID vaccination mandatory for air passengers from September end: Pakistan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday announced full coronavirus vaccination was mandatory for all air passengers from the end of next month as the country scrambled to tackle the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Speaking to the media, NCOC chief Asad Umar said "only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel domestically and internationally from September 30".

The vaccination requirement will also apply on incoming passengers.

It was also decided full vaccination by October 15 would be compulsory to use public transport facilities, said Umar, also the minister for planning.

He added vaccination for those aged between 17 and 18 years will start from the September 1 and from the same date the immunocompromised people aged above 12 will get a specific vaccine at certain centers.

All visitors to shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and weddings should get first dose by August 31 and second jab by September 30 to enter the premises.

Students aged 17 and above should get the first dose by September 15 and second dose by October 15.

In case of non-compliance, they can't enter educational institutions.

People travelling on motorways should be vaccinated with first dose by September 15 and travellers at highways must get first COVID-19 dose by September 30 and second dose by October 30.

In order to protect the students, all school van drivers should get first dose by August 31.

"All these measures are being taken to protect public health and allow the operation of businesses in the country," he said.

Already unvaccinated people aged above 18 years were banned on July 25 to fly domestically and the new measure showed that vaccination was obligatory for employees of various sectors.

The first dose must be administered by August 31 and the second by September 30.

The new measures were announced as 4,075 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,131,659, while the death toll reached 25,094 after another 91 people died, according to the Ministry of National Health Services on Tuesday.

Also, Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told the media that Pakistan would consider booster shots for frontline health workers aged above 50 after six months of their second dose.

"If this decision is taken, it will be implemented from October 1," he said, adding that if necessary fully vaccinated immunocompromised people could be also considered for booster shots after the frontline health workers.