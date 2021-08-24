STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukrainian plane in Kabul for evacuation of stranded citizens hijacked to Iran: Report

The number of passengers on board and their nationalities are not clear yet

Published: 24th August 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A Ukranian plane, which was in Kabul to evacuate stranded citizens, was hijacked to Iran with unknown passengers aboard, according to reports.

The number of passengers and their nationalities are not clear yet.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday, "Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers on board instead of airlifting Ukrainians.

"Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," Russian news agency TASS quoted him as saying. 

After the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban on August 15, there has been a rush to evacuate citizens leading to chaotic scenes unfolding at Kabul airport.

The situation is bound to become more complicated with the Taliban warning of 'consequences' if the evacuation process is not ended by August 31. 

Earlier, drama unfolded in Kabul on Saturday after the Taliban rounded up about 150 Indian nationals near the Hamid Karzai International Airport, prompting speculation that they had been abducted. The group was, however, released after questioning and checking of documents at a nearby police station, sources said. 

(More details awaited)

