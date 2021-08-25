Australian state New South Wales sets another high for Covid cases
The COVID-19 death toll has reached 76 in New South Wales since the outbreak of the delta variant was first detected in Sydney on June 16.
SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19.
New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australia’s most populous state is under pressure but is coping.
Neighboring Victoria, Australia second-most populous state, reported 45 new infections Wednesday.
Both states are locked down.