STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

1975 horror: Kabul's fall evokes painful memories for Vietnamese-Americans

Phat Bui and his family -- parents and eight siblings -- fled the advancing Vietcong with just two changes of clothes.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters search a vehicle at a checkpoint on the road in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters search a vehicle at a checkpoint on the road in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GARDEN GROVE: News footage of thousands of Afghans desperate to leave their country as it is overrun by the Taliban evokes painful memories for Phat Bui, who remembers the horror of his 1975 flight from Saigon.

Bui and his family -- parents and eight siblings -- fled the advancing Vietcong with just two changes of clothes.

"When I escaped Vietnam, I was about 17 years old, my parents and my brothers were so scared. I was scared too," he told AFP from a suburb of Los Angeles where he now lives.

"And Saigon, back then was completely chaotic. So I can relate to that. I know that they all are scared and frightened for their life and for their future. And so inside me, there's a deep empathy towards them

"This brings back a lot of pain for the Vietnamese."

- Little Saigon -
A frantic airlift is under way in Kabul, as the United States and other NATO ally troops scramble to get tens of thousands of Afghans out of the country before a self-imposed August 31 deadline.

Twenty years since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan toppled the Taliban, the Islamists' swiftly took control of the country once foreign troops pulled back.

The US-funded Afghan army crumbled in the face of the onslaught, and the government collapsed.

There are now widespread fears that the Taliban will reimpose the harsh version of sharia law implemented when they were first in power from 1996-2001, including stripping women of their freedoms and imposing harsh penalties on anyone deemed to have run afoul of their ultra-strict interpretation of Islam.

Bui, now 62, has built a successful life in California, where he lives in an area dubbed "Little Saigon," home to around 200,000 Vietnamese-Americans.

"Every day I get about 500 emails commenting on what's going on in Afghanistan, talking about how what they see brings back the pain and suffering of what they endured in Vietnam," says Bui, who chairs the Vietnamese-American Federation of Southern California. 

"It was very hard for us," he recounts as he shows the only two photos he has of his childhood in Vietnam. "We lost everything." 

The family's escape took weeks. They flew initially to a small island where they stayed until nationalist forces took control of Saigon -- now Ho Chi Minh City -- on April 30. 

There followed a number of long boat journeys before they were finally transferred to a refugee camp in the United States.

- 'We owe it to them' -

The humiliation inflicted on a global superpower by the Taliban has echoes of the war in Vietnam, where the United States became bogged down for years in an unpopular conflict.

There, the US military and its southern Vietnamese allies were beaten by an insurgent communist north, backed by the Soviet Union and China.

For Cau Tsu, who fought with the defeated southern forces, there is only one course of action for Afghans.

"If you can get out, get out," he says.

"Forty-six years ago we went through the same chaos. I was on the battlefield in 1975, it was so desperate. I just tried to find a way out."

"We lost everything. We felt like we had been left behind" after the withdrawal of US troops adds Tsu, now 70.

The veteran, who saw a number of his comrades take their own lives after the fall of Saigon, is still bitter about that abandonment.

"We were on the battlefield and knew nothing" about the withdrawal, he says. 

That lack of communication, or maybe a lack of planning, appears evident in the withdrawal from Kabul, he says.

"I don't know if the government had a good plan," he says. "We can go to the moon! Why don't we do it? Like in Vietnam? Take everybody in?"

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States has evacuated 70,700 people since August 14 -- the day before the Taliban took power in Kabul.

But he stood firm on his end-of-month deadline for getting American troops out, despite pressure from allies in the G7 for a delay.

That means, said Bui, there will inevitably be tragedies.

"Thousands have been evacuated from Afghanistan, but others have been left behind," he said.

For Bui, he knows his duty now as an American is to show incoming Afghans the same welcome that he and his compatriots got almost a half-century ago.

"We have to help them. We owe it to them because the American people gave us a second chance." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Vietnam War Kabul Crisis
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp