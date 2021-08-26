STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Egypt re-opens Gaza crossing as Israel eases restrictions

Egypt, a key mediator between Israel and the Hamas Islamists who control the coastal enclave, has previously used Rafah closures as a punitive measure against Hamas. 

Published: 26th August 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:16 PM

Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they march near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they march near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

RAFAH: Egypt on Thursday partially re-opened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip, allowing one-way traffic into Palestinian enclave, as Israel eased import restrictions for the territory it has blockaded since 2007.  

Rafah, Gaza's only gateway to the outside world not controlled by Israel, was shuttered on Monday by Egypt, which gave no reason for the move. 

But it came after Gazans on Saturday staged protests and violet riots along the border with Israel, which killed one Palestinian, left dozens of others injured and an Israeli soldier in critical condition from a gunshot wound. 

Egypt, a key mediator between Israel and the Hamas Islamists who control the coastal enclave, has previously used Rafah closures as a punitive measure against Hamas. 

​ALSO READ | Israeli strikes hit Gaza; Palestinian teen killed in Nablus

Late Wednesday, Hamas's interior ministry announced that Rafah would open to incoming traffic on Thursday and to two-way traffic on Sunday. 

People had begun to cross after midday, an AFP journalist said. 

Border protests and riots on Wednesday in southern Gaza left 20 Palestinians following confrontations with Israeli troops, but the violence was more muted than on Saturday. 

Hamas police made efforts to contain Wednesday's unrest by preventing people from approaching the border fence.  

The Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in Palestinian territories (COGAT) said more goods would be allowed to enter Gaza from Thursday.

They would includes "equipment for international civilian projects" and new vehicles, among other measures, it said in a statement. 

Israel also agreed to boost by 1,000 the number of merchants allowed through its Erez crossing to Gaza. 

ALSO READ | Officials: Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

"The civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional upon the continued preservation of the region's security stability, while further expansion of these measures will be examined in accordance with a situational security assessment," COGAT added.

Israel has hit Hamas targets in Gaza with air strikes twice in the last week, with no casualties reported. 

Thursday marks three months since an Egypt-brokered ceasefire ended 11 days of conflict between Hamas and Israel, the worst fighting between the two sides in years.

Hamas authorities said 260 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes during the conflict, including fighters.

Palestinian groups launched thousands of rockets at Israel during the fighting, killing 13 people, including a soldier, according to the military and police.

