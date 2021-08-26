STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'They are seraching for people, killing them': Activist recounts Taliban horror

Zarifa Ghafari became the mayor of the central Afghanistan city of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26, She said she loved the job because it posed new challenges every day.

Published: 26th August 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Zarifa Ghafari, former mayor of Maidan Shahr and Afghan women's rights activist, who arrived with her family in Cologne last Monday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUESSELDORF: Zarifa Ghafari was a shining example of the new Afghanistan that many of the nation's people hoped would emerge after years of Taliban rule: a young female mayor appointed in a country where women's rights were suppressed under the hardline Islamist group.

Now the 29-year-old is sitting in a German hotel after having fled her homeland along with thousands of other Afghans who fear the Taliban's renewed takeover puts their lives at risk.

In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Ghafari spoke about the pain she felt as she and her family prepared to fly out of Kabul following a harrowing effort to reach the airport.

"I am not sure my tears will be able to explain it," she said.

"The fear, the feeling, the pain that I have and I had at the moment."

Ghafari became the mayor of the central Afghanistan city of Maidan Shahr in 2018, at the age of 26, She said she loved the job because it posed new challenges every day.

Later, she moved to a position within Afghanistan's Defense Ministry helping veterans and their families.

Her father was killed last year, she says by the Taliban.

Ghafari herself survived repeated assassination attempts.

Last year, she received the U.S. State Department's 2020 International Women of Courage award.

Two days after arriving in Germany, she criticized the U.S. military pullout from Afghanistan after 20 years and the likely end of evacuations by the United States and others by Aug.31.

"It is the worst decision anyone can make," Ghafari said, adding that many Afghans who worked for the country's defeated government and foreign militaries will be at the mercy of the Taliban She Now she fears many Afghans who stood in the Taliban's way will be targeted,.

"They're just searching for people and they are going to their houses," she said.

"They have a long list of blacklisted people and they are killing everyone."

Ghafari dismissed the Taliban's public reassurances that they won't seek retribution but said she was willing to speak to its leaders, insisting they would never get Afghanistan to recover from two decades of war without bringing the country's women on board.

"They need to have women," she said.

"If they are not, I'm sure they won't be successful."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zarifa Ghafari Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Kabul Crisis
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp