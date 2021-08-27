STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban wants good ties with all countries, including India: Spokesman

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the group, which now rules Afghanistan, considers India as an important part of the region.

Published: 27th August 2021 08:41 PM

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul

Taliban at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban wants good ties with all countries, including India, a top official of the militant group has said as he vowed not to allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.

"We desire good ties with all countries, including India, which is an important part of the region.

Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people," Mujahid was quoted as saying by Pakistan's ARY News channel on Wednesday.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

"We have said it before that we won't allow our soil to be used against any other country.

Our policy is clear," Mujahid said when asked about the possible resurgence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

He was of the view that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other, the channel said.

