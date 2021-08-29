STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death toll from attack on Yemeni base rises to 30: Official

A ballistic missile landed in the base's training area, where dozens of troops were doing morning exercises, the officials said.

Published: 29th August 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 05:30 PM

By Associated Press

AHMED AL-HAJ SANAA: The death toll from a missile and drone attack on a key military base in Yemen's south on Sunday climbed to at least 30 troops, a Yemeni military spokesman said.

Mohamed al-Naqeeb, the spokesman for the Yemeni southern forces, told The Associated Press that the attack on the Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj wounded at least 65 others.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The officials said at least three explosions took place at the air base, which is held by the internationally recognized government.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government into exile.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government.

Medics described a chaotic scene at the base following the explosions, with soldiers carrying their wounded colleagues to safety fearing another attack.

The officials blamed the Houthis for the attack on the base.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The military spokesman for the Houthis did not confirm or deny the attack, which carries the hallmarks of the Iranian-backed rebels.

The Houthis have previously launched similar attacks including one by a bomb-laden drone on the Al-Anad in Jan.2019, killing six troops.

