Iran supreme leader blames US for 'tragedies in Afghanistan'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the tragedies in Afghanistan are deeply affecting human beings (and were) made by America.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 23, 2021

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader has called the situation in Afghanistan a tragedy and blamed the U.S. for the problems there.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his first official meeting with new president Ebrahim Raisi's Cabinet on Saturday said “the tragedies in Afghanistan are deeply affecting human beings (and were) made by America.”

“The hardships they are suffering, the incidents that are happening, Thursday's incident, such killings, all by America,” he said.

At the Kabul airport, thousands are still gathering in hope of fleeing the country after the Taliban takeover, even after a suicide attack Thursday killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S.service members and amid warnings of more attacks.

A massive U.S.-led airlift is winding down. Khamenei said Americans “occupied” Afghanistan for 20 years.

