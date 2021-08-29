STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mixed classes banned by Taliban but Afghan women will be allowed to attend university

The group have pledged to respect progress made in women's rights, but only according to their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Published: 29th August 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan citizens at a March 2021 rally in Kabul to support peace talks between the Taliban and the government. Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Afghan citizens at a March 2021 rally in Kabul to support peace talks between the Taliban and the government. Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

By AFP

KABUL: Afghan women will be allowed to study at university but there would be a ban on mixed classes under their rule, the Taliban's acting higher education minister said on Sunday.

The hardline Islamist group that stormed to power in mid-August after ousting the Western-back government have vowed to rule differently compared to their 1990s stint when girls and women were banned from education. 

"The... people of Afghanistan will continue their higher education in the light of Sharia law in safety without being in a mixed male and female environment," Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Taliban's acting minister for higher education said at a meeting with elders, known as a loya jirga, on Sunday. 

He said the Taliban want to "create a reasonable and Islamic curriculum that is in line with our Islamic, national and historical values and, on the other hand, be able to compete with other countries".

Girls and boys will also be segregated at primary and secondary schools, which was already common throughout deeply conservative Afghanistan. 

The group have pledged to respect progress made in women's rights, but only according to their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Whether women can work, get education at all levels and be able to mix with men have been some of the most pressing questions.

But the Taliban rebranding is being treated with scepticism, with many questioning whether the group will stick to its pledges.

No women were present at the meeting in Kabul on Sunday, which included other senior Taliban officials.

"The Taliban's ministry of higher education consulted only male teachers and students on resuming the function of universities," said a lecturer, who worked at a city university during the last government. 

She said that showed "the systematic prevention of women's participation in decision making" and "a gap between the Taliban's commitments and actions".

University admission rates have risen over the past 20 years, particularly among women who have studied side by side with men and attended seminars with male professors. 

But a spate of attacks on education centres in recent months, killing dozens, had caused panic.

The Taliban denied being behind the attacks, some of which were claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

During their previous brutal rule, the Taliban excluded women from public life, entertainment was banned and brutal punishments were imposed -- such as stoning to death for adultery.

The Taliban have yet to announce their government, saying they would wait until after the departure of US and foreign forces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghan women Taliban Afghanistan Sharia law sexism Afghanistan education Afghanistan universities Abdul Baqi Haqqani
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp