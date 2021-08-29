STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No existence of Taliban in Bangladesh: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal

Talking to reporters, Asaduzzaman Kamal said that there is no existence of Taliban and other militants in Bangladesh.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban Fighters

Taliban Fighters (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: There is no existence of the Taliban in Bangladesh and other smaller notorious outfits in the country cannot create chaos, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal has said, dismissing concerns that the insurgent group's victory in Afghanistan may encourage militants in the Muslim-majority nation.

The minister's comments came after Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan would create a new wave of militancy in the sub-continent, including in Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration of a supermarket in Savar, Kamal said that there is no existence of Taliban and other militants in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is a country of peace. Taliban have come to power in Afghanistan and Kabul is located far from Bangladesh. So it has no effect in Bangladesh," the newspaper quoted Kamal as saying.

"There are many small notorious groups in the country. But they have no capacity to create chaos," the minister said.

"Some miscreants are appearing in different names to create anarchy in the country," he added.

The Bangladesh government has repeatedly denied the existence of any foreign terrorist groups in the country.

