STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Italy imposes new coronavirus restrictions in Sicily as cases rise

The new restrictions come as Italians begin to wind down summer holidays, with Sicily as a popular destination.

Published: 30th August 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Health workers administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: New virus restrictions were in effect Monday in the southern region of Sicily, the first region in Italy to have its status shifted since a summertime loosening.

Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August, and has exceeded the threshold for number of hospital and intensive care beds occupied.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said shifting Sicily to a yellow zone from a white zone "is the confirmation that the virus has not yet been defeated, and that the priority is to continue to invest in the vaccine campaign and on prudent and correct behaviours by each of us."

ALSO READ | WHO European head backs third Covid vaccine dose for the vulnerable

The new restrictions come as Italians begin to wind down summer holidays, with Sicily as a popular destination.

People in Sicily are now required to wear masks outdoors and seating in restaurants is limited to four people at a table, even outdoors.

There are no limits on movements and no curfews, as during yellow zones in previous waves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Covid 19 in Italy Italy Covid Restrictions
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp